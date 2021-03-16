English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss an exciting session on 'The Future of Supply Chain Automation' today @ 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

L&T bags orders across business segments in domestic market

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

PTI
March 16, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has received multiple orders across its business segments in the domestic market.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders for two of its businesses, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its water and effluent treatment business has secured EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders from the rural water supply and sanitation department, Odisha to execute individual rural water supply projects in the Kendrapada and Khorda Districts of Odisha.

The business has also secured a repeat order from the water resources department of Odisha.

Close

Further, the factories arm of its buildings and factories business has secured an order from a leading cement manufacturer in the country to construct a 10,000 TPD (tonnes per day) Integrated Cement Plant in Pali, Rajasthan.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.55 percent down at Rs 1,475.95 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #domestic market #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Mar 16, 2021 11:29 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.