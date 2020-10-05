172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|lt-bags-multiple-orders-across-business-verticals-in-domestic-market-5923571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T bags multiple orders across business verticals in domestic market

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has received multiple orders across various business segments in the domestic market.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured (significant) orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses,” L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a repeat order from Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department, Government of Gujarat to execute the Tapi Karjan Pipeline Link Irrigation Scheme, it said.

The project envisages to irrigate 16,919 hectares of command area in the districts of Tapi and Surat in Gujarat by lifting 14.2 cubic meters per second (cumec) of water from the Ukai reservoir, the company added.

L&T Construction’s power transmission and distribution business has received two more packages from the implementing agencies of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project to provide electrical and mechanical systems for tunnels.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.01 percent lower at Rs 902.90 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 01:31 pm

