172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|lt-bags-multiple-orders-across-business-verticals-in-domestic-market-2-5992141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T bags multiple orders across business verticals in domestic market

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "large" category, which ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore according to its classification of contracts.

PTI

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has received multiple orders across various business segments in the domestic market.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "large" category, which ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore according to its classification of contracts.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

Close

The company said its buildings and factories business has won orders from a reputed developer to construct a high rise residential project and an office space in Mumbai.

related news

The factories business has received an order from a leading global shipping and logistic company for the design and construction of warehousing logistics park at Mumbai and also secured an order for construction of 4,000 TPD (tonnes per day) capacity clinker plant in Odisha.

It also received add-on orders for ongoing projects in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

L&T''s water and effluent treatment business has secured an order from Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, for providing 24x7 surface-based water supply to Patiala town, the company said.

It stated that its water and effluent treatment business also received order from Gujarat Water Infrastructure Ltd for design, construction, and operation of Navda to Chavand bulk water transmission pipeline project in Gujarat.

Further, an order from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board for the construction of ground level reservoirs with associated mechanical, electrical and instrumentation works, along western route of Bengaluru, Karnataka, has also been received.

"The project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is part of phase 3 of Bengaluru water supply and sewerage project," L&T added.

L&T said its railways strategic business of transportation infrastructure has won order from National Capital Region Transport Corporation.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.