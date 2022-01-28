MARKET NEWS

    L&T bags 'large' offshore contract from ONGC

    This contract, awarded through international competitive bidding, reposes ONGC’s confidence in L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) capabilities and commitment to support ONGC in strategic oil and gas sector, and contribute to country’s energy security.

    PTI
    January 28, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said that its wholly-owned arm has bagged a large offshore contract from ONGC for the seventh development phase of their pipeline replacement projects.

    "LTHE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a contract from…ONGC for the seventh development phase of their Pipeline Replacement Projects (PRP-VII)," the company said in a statement.

    The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of 350 km subsea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across country’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

    Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and advanced value engineering & technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTHE offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

    With over three decades of rich experience, the company has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, and operational excellence in the hydrocarbon sector.
    PTI
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 12:58 pm
