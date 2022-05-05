L&T bags contract for bullet train project

L&T on Thursday said its construction arm has won a large contract for the bullet train project.
L&T Construction has bagged the project from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL). "The railways business of L&T Construction has secured a·contract from NHSRCL to construct 116 route km of High-Speed ballastless track works for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly referred to as the bullet train project," the company said in a statement.
Upon completion, this slab track system will enable trains to travel at a speed of up to 320 kilometers per hour.
A ballastless track or slab track is a type of railway track infrastructure in which the traditional elastic combination of ties/sleepers and ballast is replaced by a rigid construction of concrete or asphalt.
The scope of work includes design, supply, construction and testing and commissioning track works on a design-build lump sum price basis for the double line high speed railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat.
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes