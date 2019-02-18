App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T arm wins over Rs 7,000-cr contract for building major airport

PTI
Infrastructure major Larsen & Tourbo (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has won a contract for building a major airport.

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but specified that as per its classification, the mega project is in the range of over Rs 7,000 crore.

"L&T Construction has secured a mega contract for design and construction of a major airport. The engineering, procurement and construction orders have been secured to execute development works of a major airport," L&T said in a statement.

It, however, did not specify the name of the airport.

The company said the scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement and construction of passenger terminal building, a new runway, rehabilitation of a runway, taxiways and aprons, a new elevated eastern cross taxiway, landside roads, utility infrastructure, drainage and modifications for the existing terminal.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with USD 18 billion in revenue.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,248 apiece, up 0.38 percent from their previous close, on BSE.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #Airport #Business #Companies #Larsen & Tourbo

