Mar 16, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T arm bags Rs 2,864 cr order for Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

"The railways strategic business unit of L&T Construction's transportation infrastructure business has signed a major contract worth Rs 2,864 crore with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL)," L&T said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction has bagged an order of Rs 2,864 crore from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd. (DFCCIL) for Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

"The railways strategic business unit of L&T Construction's transportation infrastructure business has signed a major contract worth Rs 2,864 crore with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL)," L&T said in a BSE filing.

The order involves construction of 222 route kilometer of a single-track corridor from Khurja to Pilkhani in Uttar Pradesh.

"This is Larsen & Toubro's first EPC civil, structure and track project in the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. In the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, L&T already has a share of 71 per cent in the civil packages and 100 per cent share in the electrical packages," it added.

DFCCIL is a special purpose vehicle of the Indian Railways, mandated to build dedicated freight corridors.

L&T said this project will be funded by World Bank (WB) and is a part of the 1,856 km Eastern Corridor proposed between Ludhiana (Punjab) and Dankuni (West Bengal).

The scope of work includes construction of single railway track including yards, 75 major & 588 minor bridges, 1 rail over bridge modification, 4 rail flyovers, 21 stations along with construction of all associated works.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.07 per cent lower at Rs 1,294.10 on BSE.

