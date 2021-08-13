MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

L&T arm bags oxidation reactor order from Technip Energies

The order for the technologically critical titanium-clad reactor is for a public sector petrochemical project for the purified terephthalic acid plant, L&T said without elaborating further.

PTI
August 13, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has bagged an oxidation reactor order from Technip Energies-India.

The order for the technologically critical titanium-clad reactor is for a public sector petrochemical project for the purified terephthalic acid plant, L&T said without elaborating further.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"The heavy engineering arm of L&T has won an order for oxidation reactor from Technip Energies-India against stiff global competition,” it said.

This order marks the opening of multiple avenues for L&T Heavy Engineering for critical titanium-clad reactors in both domestic and global markets, the company said.

Close

Related stories

The scope of supply involves the design, material procurement, fabrication, inspection and testing of reactor meeting the licensors stringent quality requirements.

L&T Heavy Engineering has developed the technology for titanium-clad equipment fabrication in-house, conforming to global standards of quality.

India-based Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a multinational company engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. L&T Heavy Engineering is among the top 3 global heavy equipment fabricators.

L&T Heavy Engineering is among the top 3 global heavy equipment fabricators.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Larsen and Toubro #Technip Energies
first published: Aug 13, 2021 12:39 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.