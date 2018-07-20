L&T arm bags orders worth Rs 1,600 cr

The heavy engineering arm of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has won orders worth Rs 1,600 crore to supply heavy equipment to refining, petrochemical and LNG industries. Orders worth Rs 1,470 crore are from the US, Europe, the Middle East and China, L&T said in a BSE filing.

L&T Heavy Engineering bagged the orders to supply critical reactors and heavy equipment to refining, petrochemical and liquified natural gas (LNG) industries, it said.

The orders include hydro-cracking reactors, fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) reactor and regenerator systems and ethylene oxide reactors, the company said.

"With firming up of oil prices, we are witnessing good traction in global greenfield and brown-field hydrocarbon projects.

"L&T Heavy Engineering is well poised in this critical segment with a strategic edge in technology as well as scale and by leveraging its integrated heavy forging facility," said Shailendra Roy, Whole-Time Director, Power, Heavy Engineering & Nuclear, L&T.