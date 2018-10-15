App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T arm bags orders worth Rs 1,000 cr in Q2

L&T Whole-Time Director (Power, Heavy Engineering and Nuclear) Shailendra Roy said these orders reflect the confidence the clients have in the company for supplying such critical reactors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Monday said that its heavy engineering arm has bagged additional orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore during the September quarter. The L&T Heavy Engineering, the heavy engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro, has secured additional orders worth 1,050 crore in the second quarter this fiscal.

"These include three super heavy hydrocracking reactors for an Indian refinery...to be built for the first time in the world. The total order inflow in H1 FY19 for the process plant and nuclear equipment business of heavy engineering has reached Rs 2,661 crore, a significant achievement after a prolonged subdued market scenario," Larsen and Toubro said in a BSE filing.

L&T Whole-Time Director (Power, Heavy Engineering and Nuclear) Shailendra Roy said these orders reflect the confidence the clients have in the company for supplying such critical reactors.

"We see a growing demand in the market due to buoyant crude prices and tightening of emission norms world over... Our state-of-the-art Hazira manufacturing Complex is well poised to cater to such a niche segment," he said.

related news

L&T Heavy Engineering, the company said, has a proven track record of supplying technology-intensive reactors and systems to global companies in the refinery, oil & gas, petrochemical, fertiliser, thermal and nuclear power sectors.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $18 billion in revenue.

It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 11:38 am

tags #Business #Larsen and Toubro #Market news

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.