you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T arm bags order from RVNL in Uttarakhand

L&T Construction has been awarded the project for its heavy civil infrastructure business, L&T said in a statement

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Engineering major L&T on December 12 said its construction arm has won a significant order from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for a project in Uttarakhand. As per the company's classification, significant contracts are in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

"The order from RVNL is for the construction of Rishikesh-Karanprayag Tunnel 2 package works comprising tunnels, bridges and formation works in Uttarakhand. The project consists of the main tunnel with parallel escape tunnel and ballast-less track that runs inside the main tunnel," it said.

It is a fast track project and is to be completed within stringent timeline.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Business #Larsen & Toubro

