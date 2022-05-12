English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch how Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through the digital transformation that is helping companies to grow. Click here to join.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    LSEG appoints Ranjit Pawar as MD of data and analytics business for South Asia

    “LSEG’s D&A vision to create greater openness, connection and efficiency in the financial markets will continue to be central to our strategy in South Asia," Pawar said, adding that India's financial sector is undergoing an "exponential growth".

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
    Ranjit Pawar, MD, Data & Analytics, South Asia, LSEG

    Ranjit Pawar, MD, Data & Analytics, South Asia, LSEG

    London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) on May 12 announced the appointment of Ranjit Pawar, an industry veteran in the realm of financial markets, as its managing director of data & analysts business for South Asia region.

    "Reporting to Alfred Lee, Managing Director, Data & Analytics, Asia Pacific, LSEG, Ranjit is responsible for the company’s South Asia business," the UK-based stock exchange and markets information company said in a press release.

    Pawar, who has over 20 years of experience in the field, has previously held roles at Refinitiv of Sales Director for South Asia and Market Development Head for Enterprise Solutions in ASEAN. Prior to joining Refinitiv, Ranjit worked with leading companies in the digital content space.

    “LSEG’s D&A vision to create greater openness, connection and efficiency in the financial markets will continue to be central to our strategy in South Asia," Pawar said.

    Commenting on the Indian market, he said that the country's financial sector is undergoing an "exponential growth", on the back of emerging technologies and innovation.

    Close

    "With our strong heritage in India, we are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions to help our customers succeed in these evolving market conditions. I look forward to position us as the pre-eminent financial markets infrastructure and data provider in the region and deepening relationships with our existing customer base," Pawar added.

    According to Lee, India’s financial community is becoming ever more reliant on high quality data, analytics and technology tools to stay ahead of complex and fast-moving global markets.

    Pawar’s "deep understanding of our business, experience in growing and developing businesses, and in forming collaborative partnerships, will prove invaluable as we seek to build momentum and drive growth in this important region", he added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) #Ranjit Pawar
    first published: May 12, 2022 03:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.