LSEG appoints Ranjit Pawar as MD of data and analytics business for South Asia

Ranjit Pawar, MD, Data & Analytics, South Asia, LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) on May 12 announced the appointment of Ranjit Pawar, an industry veteran in the realm of financial markets, as its managing director of data & analysts business for South Asia region.

"Reporting to Alfred Lee, Managing Director, Data & Analytics, Asia Pacific, LSEG, Ranjit is responsible for the company’s South Asia business," the UK-based stock exchange and markets information company said in a press release.

Pawar, who has over 20 years of experience in the field, has previously held roles at Refinitiv of Sales Director for South Asia and Market Development Head for Enterprise Solutions in ASEAN. Prior to joining Refinitiv, Ranjit worked with leading companies in the digital content space.

“LSEG’s D&A vision to create greater openness, connection and efficiency in the financial markets will continue to be central to our strategy in South Asia," Pawar said.

Commenting on the Indian market, he said that the country's financial sector is undergoing an "exponential growth", on the back of emerging technologies and innovation.

"With our strong heritage in India, we are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions to help our customers succeed in these evolving market conditions. I look forward to position us as the pre-eminent financial markets infrastructure and data provider in the region and deepening relationships with our existing customer base," Pawar added.

According to Lee, India’s financial community is becoming ever more reliant on high quality data, analytics and technology tools to stay ahead of complex and fast-moving global markets.

Pawar’s "deep understanding of our business, experience in growing and developing businesses, and in forming collaborative partnerships, will prove invaluable as we seek to build momentum and drive growth in this important region", he added.





