PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Dharmendra Pradhan

The government gives 12 cooking gas (LPG) cylinders of 14.2-kg each to households in a year at a subsidised rate. This subsidy is directly paid into the bank accounts of the users.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

LPG customers of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will continue to get cooking gas subsidy post-privatisation of the nation’s second-biggest fuel retailers, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

"Subsidy on LPG is paid to consumers directly and not to any company. So the ownership of the company that sells LPG is not of any material consequence,” Pradhan told PTI.

The government gives 12 cooking gas (LPG) cylinders of 14.2-kg each to households in a year at a subsidised rate.

Close

This subsidy is directly paid into the bank accounts of the users.

related news

The subsidy is paid in advance and consumers use this to buy LPG refills that are available only at market price from dealers of oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

The moment a refill is bought using the subsidy, another installment is transferred into the user bank accounts.

Pradhan said the LPG subsidy payment is done digitally to all verified customers.

"Since it is paid directly to consumers, it does not matter if the servicing company is public sector or private sector,” he said.

"LPG subsidy will continue as before to BPCL consumers even after disinvestment.”

The government is selling its entire 53 percent stake along with management control in BPCL.

The new owner will get 15.33 percent of India’s oil refining capacity and 22 percent of the fuel marketing share.

It also owns 17,355 petrol pumps, 6,159 LPG distributor agencies and 61 out of 256 aviation fuel stations in the country.

BPCL services 7.3 crore out of 28.5 crore LPG consumers in the country.

"All these will continue to get a government subsidy,” Pradhan said.

Asked if the consumers of BPCL will after some years be transferred to IOC and HPCL, he said there is no such proposal as of now.

"When we pay a subsidy to consumers directly, the ownership does not come in the way,” he said.

Privatisation of BPCL is part of plans to raise a record Rs 2.1 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds in 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021).

BPCL operates four refineries in Mumbai (Maharashtra), Kochi (Kerala), Bina (Madhya Pradesh), and Numaligarh (Assam) with a combined capacity of 38.3 million tonnes (MT) per annum, which is 15.3 percent of India’s total refining capacity of 249.8MT.

While the Numaligarh refinery will be carved out of BPCL and sold to a PSU, the new buyer of the company will get 35.3MT of refining capacity — 12MT Mumbai unit, 15.5MT Kochi refinery and 7.8MT Bina unit.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited #BPCL #Business #Dharmendra Pradhan #LPG

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.