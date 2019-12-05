Low global economic growth impacting India, says Chief Economic Advisor

India is being impacted by significantly low global economic growth, Chief Economic Advisor K Subramanian said on December 5.

“The global economy today is at one of its significantly low points. The current lull is particularly exasperated by a consistent attempt to downgrade the power of multilateralism,” he said.

Subramanian was speaking at an event organised by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to release its economic survey report on India. OECD expects India's GDP to grow 5.8 percent in FY20.

Data released on November 29 showed India's GDP growth had slowed to the lowest in six-and-a-half years in July-September, with the print of 4.5 percent a full 80 basis points below the Reserve Bank of India's forecast of 5.3 percent.