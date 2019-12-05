App
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 01:31 PM IST

Low global economic growth impacting India, says Chief Economic Advisor

OECD expects India's GDP to grow 5.8 percent in FY20

India is being impacted by significantly low global economic growth, Chief Economic Advisor K Subramanian said on December 5.

“The global economy today is at one of its significantly low points. The current lull is particularly exasperated by a consistent attempt to downgrade the power of multilateralism,” he said.

Subramanian was speaking at an event organised by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to release its economic survey report on India. OECD expects India's GDP to grow 5.8 percent in FY20.

Data released on November 29 showed India's GDP growth had slowed to the lowest in six-and-a-half years in July-September, with the print of 4.5 percent a full 80 basis points below the Reserve Bank of India's forecast of 5.3 percent.

According to OECD's baseline estimate, India's debt-to-GDP ratio could slip to below 60 percent by 2025, although it may rise towards the end of the projection period as growth slows. However, Subramanian said the debt-to-GDP ratio varies from country to country.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 01:31 pm

tags #Economy #GDP

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

