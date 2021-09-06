Low base pushes sales growth of manufacturing companies in Q1, shows RBI data

Representative image.

Sales of 1,647 manufacturing companies recorded extraordinarily high growth of 75 percent in the first quarter of financial year 2021-22 on a year-on-year basis, aided by a very low base last year, the RBI said on September 6 citing a study.

The RBI released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the first quarter of 2021-22, drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,610 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies.

Last year's decline was due to the COVID-19 pandemic impact on operations.

Sales growth of information technology sector companies, on a y-o-y basis, which remained in the positive terrain throughout the pandemic, accelerated to 17.5 percent in Q1 of FY22 from 6.4 percent in the previous quarter, the data showed.

Sales of non-IT services companies also surged in Q1 of FY22 on a y-o-y basis, but the revenues of telecom companies within this group declined, the RBI data showed.

Manufacturing companies increased their expenditure on raw materials during Q1 in tandem with the rise in sales. Also, staff cost growth, on a y-o-y basis, accelerated for all sectors during Q1, the data showed.

At the same time, the operating profits of manufacturing as well as services sector companies, both IT and non-IT, recorded high growth in Q1 in line with the rise in sales, the RBI study showed.

Further, the interest coverage ratio of manufacturing companies remained steady at 7.5 in Q1 of FY22, compared with 7.3 in the previous quarter, the data showed.