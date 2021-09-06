MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Low base pushes sales growth of manufacturing companies in Q1, shows RBI data

Manufacturing companies increased their expenditure on raw materials during Q1 in tandem with the rise in sales. Also, staff cost growth, on a y-o-y basis, accelerated for all sectors during Q1, the data showed.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 06:52 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.


Sales of 1,647 manufacturing companies recorded extraordinarily high growth of 75 percent in the first quarter of financial year 2021-22 on a year-on-year basis, aided by a very low base last year, the RBI said on September 6 citing a study.

The RBI released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the first quarter of 2021-22, drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,610 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies.

Last year's decline was due to the COVID-19 pandemic impact on operations.

Sales growth of information technology sector companies, on a  y-o-y basis, which remained in the positive terrain throughout the pandemic, accelerated to 17.5 percent in Q1 of FY22 from 6.4 percent in the previous quarter, the data showed.

Sales of non-IT services companies also surged in Q1 of FY22 on a y-o-y basis, but the revenues of telecom companies within this group declined, the RBI data showed.

Manufacturing companies increased their expenditure on raw materials during Q1 in tandem with the rise in sales. Also, staff cost growth, on a y-o-y basis, accelerated for all sectors during Q1, the data showed.


At the same time, the operating profits of manufacturing as well as services sector companies, both IT and non-IT, recorded high growth in Q1 in line with the rise in sales, the RBI study showed.

Further, the interest coverage ratio of manufacturing companies remained steady at 7.5 in Q1 of FY22, compared with 7.3 in the previous quarter, the data showed.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #corporate sector #RBI
first published: Sep 6, 2021 06:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.