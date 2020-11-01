Lottery Sambad Result November 1: 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery winners to be announced at 4 pm

Lottery Sambad Result November 1: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the results of 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery on November 1 at 4 pm. The result can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in

The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery will win Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The fifth prize is Rs 120. Besides, there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' are announced every Sunday at 4 pm.

Here are the steps to check 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery results:

> Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in

> Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 1.11.2020 Dear Bangasree Ichamati' 4 pm result and click on it

> The West Bengal State Lottery result will be displayed.

Things you should know:

> If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

> The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.

> After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

> The winning amount will be handed over after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta> Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha> Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati