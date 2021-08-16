MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

'Lot of officials' talking on Vodafone Idea stress, nothing has come to me: FM Sitharaman

The financial health of India's number three phone operator -- Vodafone Idea Ltd -- is a concern for its lenders after the Supreme Court last month rejected its petition to reassess back dues to the government.

PTI
August 16, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Amid expectations that the government might find a solution to prevent the collapse of Vodafone Idea Ltd, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said a "lot of officials" were talking to each other but nothing has come to her. The financial health of India's number three phone operator is a concern for its lenders after the Supreme Court last month rejected its petition to reassess back dues to the government.

"Lots of officials are talking to each other… (but) nothing has come to me," Sitharaman told reporters here. She did not mention whether the talks were between government officials or the lenders were talking to Vodafone Idea.

ALSO READ: Vodafone-Idea reports Rs 7,319.1 crore loss in Q1 of FY 2021-22

Vodafone Idea, which is struggling to stay afloat, has deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,06,010 crore and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liability of Rs 62,180 crore that are due to the government. Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, who recently stepped down as chairman of Vodafone Idea Ltd, had previously sought government support and had also offered to give up his stake in the telecom operator.

Vodafone Idea has continuously made annual losses after March 2016 since the entry of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio that year. Jio debuted with ultra-low prices, forcing rivals to quit, merge or go bankrupt.
PTI
Tags: #adjusted gross revenue #Kumar Mangalam Birla #Nirmala Sitharaman #reliance jio #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Aug 16, 2021 10:14 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.