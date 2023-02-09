 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lot more work to do to bring inflation down, restore price stability, get interest rates in right place: NY Federal President

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

The US economy added strong non-farm payroll data; almost 517,000 jobs were added in January far ahead of the Street’s expectations of 193,000 jobs.

John Williams, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (Image credits: Reuters)

The Federal Reserve could push interest rates higher if the financial conditions continue to loosen, said the John Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal roundtable, the Fed President indicated that the central bank probably needs to raise its key interest rate above 5 percent to bring inflation down durably.

The Fed raised the target range for fed funds by 25 basis points last week to 4.50 percent-4.75 percent. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also indicated that further hikes are likely to be necessary.

Meanwhile, Williams, in the WSJ conference said that the Fed has a lot more work to do to bring inflation down and restore price stability.