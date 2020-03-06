App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lost or misplaced your SBI debit card? Here's how you can block it from misuse

Here is how you can use the toll-free SMS service to block your debit card

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

You can now block transactions for your State Bank of India (SBI) debit card via SMS to ensure that no fraud or illegal transactions occur in case it is lost or misplaced.

Other ways to block debit cards are through customer care call, through net banking, or through the SBI Quick app, which allows for switching on or off usage at the point of sale (PoS), for automated teller machines (ATM) usage and international usage, besides blocking.

However, the new option seems easier. Customers can also check their bank account balance, mini statement, request for cheque books, past six months account statement, and home loan and education interest certificates, etc.

Here is how you can use the toll-free SMS service to block your debit card: 

related news

- Ensure that the SMS is sent from the main mobile phone number registered with the bank

- In case you have not registered a mobile number with the bank, first register the number as follows: Send SMS to 09223488888 and write REG<space>Your Account Number

- Send SMS to 567676 by writing BLOCK<space>XXXX

- XXXX is the last four digits of your debit card

- After the block request is placed the customer will receive a confirmation via SMS alert notifying the same has been accepted. The message will contain the ticket number, date and time of blocking

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 11:58 am

