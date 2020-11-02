Lost or misplaced your SBI debit card? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to block and get a new card

Losing one's debit card is always a nightmare. How to get a fresh card? What to do to block if you lose or misplace it? SBI Card, in a tweet, informed customers the steps to take in case one loses their debit card.



Blocking and Reissuance of your Debit Card has become simple. Just dial our Toll-Free numbers from your Registered Mobile Number, Block the card & request for Reissue.

Toll free numbers: 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.#SBI#IVR#DebitCard#CardBlocking#CardReissuepic.twitter.com/dH9z7QjJ22

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 1, 2020

Cutomers can request for the re-issue of the debit card through official website and mobile app apart from calling on the helpline number 1800 425 3800.

Check out steps for the reissue of SBI debit card through official website:

- Visit sbicard.com.

- Click on the ‘Request'

- Click on 'Reissue/Replace Card'

- Select the card number

- Click ‘Submit’

Check out steps for the reissue of SBI debit card through mobile app:

-Log in to sbicard mobile app

-Tap on the 'Menu tab' at the top left hand

-Tap on 'Service Request'

-Tap on 'Reissue/Replace Card'

-Select the card number

-Tap on 'Submit'

Fee for the reissue of card: A replacement fee of Rs 100 + taxes will be charged in case of reissue/replacement.

How much time it will take to re-issue of the SBI debit card

You will get the new card in 7 working days after making the request to reissue/replace card. However, it may take some more time depending upon your location.