'Lost a little bit of control': JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon on inflation fight

Feb 24, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Macroeconomic data emanating out of the US has suggested that the US economy is chugging along quite well and that the US Fed may have to keep the interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation.

File image of JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon (Image: Reuters)

JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon thinks that the interest rates could stay up for longer as inflation may take a while to reach the 2 percent level.

Dimon said that the Fed lost a little bit of control of inflation.

“I have all the respect for [Fed Chair Jerome] Powell, but the fact is we lost a little bit of control of inflation,” Dimon told CNBC in an interview.

The comments come shortly after the US Federal Reserve released minutes of its monetary policy meeting.