'Lost a little bit of control': JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon on inflation fight

File image of JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon (Image: Reuters)

JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon thinks that the interest rates could stay up for longer as inflation may take a while to reach the 2 percent level.

Dimon said that the Fed lost a little bit of control of inflation.

“I have all the respect for [Fed Chair Jerome] Powell, but the fact is we lost a little bit of control of inflation,” Dimon told CNBC in an interview.

The comments come shortly after the US Federal Reserve released minutes of its monetary policy meeting.

The minutes underlined that most were in favour of a 25 basis points hike in order to better allow them to assess the economy's progress. Few of the participants had favoured a larger 50 basis points hike.

Dimon underlined the strength of the US economy stating that the jobs are plentiful and people are spending money.

However, he cautioned against the uncertainty that could slow down the economy.

“That’s today. Out in front of us, there’s some scary stuff. You and I know there’s always uncertainty. That’s a normal thing,” he added.

Macroeconomic data emanating out of the US has suggested that the US economy is chugging along quite well and that the US Fed may have to keep the interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation.