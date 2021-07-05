L'Oreal elevates four executives from India management team to leadership roles in SAPMENA zone

L'Oreal

French beauty and personal care products major L'Oreal on Monday announced elevation of four top executives from its India management team to regional leadership roles in South Asia, Middle-East and North Africa (SAPMENA) zone.

As part of the changes, the role of Aalok Oke, who is the Director of India Operations, has been expanded to Deputy Director – Operations, SAPMENA region, the company said in a statement.

Similarly, Kavita Angre, Director – Consumer & Market Insights and Media, L'Oréal India will now head Consumer & Market Insights for SAPMENA and she will also be responsible for merger and acquisition opportunities in the region, it added.

Yogesh Suradkar will now head Research & Innovation for India and SAPMENA, while Rajesh Gopal will take on the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Middle East & North Africa, in addition to his responsibilities as CIO India, the statement said.

Commenting on the elevations, L'Oreal India Managing Director Amit Jain said, "It is testimony to India's unique position as a talent hub for L'Oréal globally."

Stating that the four have been selected to lead critical roles central to L'Oreal's global growth strategy, he said, "The experience of these leaders having worked in a diverse and complex market like India is an important asset and will help shape L'Oréal's beauty leadership and transformative growth across the SAPMENA zone."

Oke, who started his career at L'Oréal in 1999, has worked on all aspects of operations across India, Europe and Japan. He held the position of Director of Operations India for over four years, the company said.

Angre, on the other hand joined L'Oreal India in 2013 as the Consumer & Market Insights (CMI) Director. She has worked across markets, including India, UK and Singapore, and different product categories.

Having joined L'Oréal in India in 2016 as a General Manager, Cosmetics Metiers Suradkar was promoted to Director of Research & Innovation in India in 2019. In his new role, he will be responsible for "creating holistic beauty experiences through disruptive and sustainable innovations to transform the lives of 3 billion consumers in the SAPMENA zone", the company added.

Gopal, currently CIO of L'Oreal India and a part of the India Digital Council, had joined the company in 2019.