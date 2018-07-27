Looking to travel abroad? Here are the most expensive and cheapest taxi fares by region

While people do set out to travel around the world to discover new sights, sounds and even themselves, day-to-day costs do need to be mapped out to ensure a smooth travelling experience. After food and lodging, transportation in and around a city is the next fundamental cost to be planned out. Below is a list of the most expensive and cheapest taxi fares in a region, pegged at a base fare for a distance of 5 km. For reference, the average fare in Delhi is pegged at Rs 109. (Image: Reuters)