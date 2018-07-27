App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Looking to travel abroad? Here are the most expensive and cheapest taxi fares by region

After food and lodging, transportation costs in and around a city is the next fundamental cost to be planned to ensure a smooth travelling experience.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While people do set out to travel around the world to discover new sights, sounds and even themselves, day-to-day costs do need to be mapped out to ensure a smooth travelling experience. After food and lodging, transportation in and around a city is the next fundamental cost to be planned out. Below is a list of the most expensive and cheapest taxi fares in a region, pegged at a base fare for a distance of 5 km. For reference, the average fare in Delhi is pegged at Rs 109. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

While people do set out to travel around the world to discover new sights, sounds and even themselves, day-to-day costs do need to be mapped out to ensure a smooth travelling experience. After food and lodging, transportation in and around a city is the next fundamental cost to be planned out. Below is a list of the most expensive and cheapest taxi fares in a region, pegged at a base fare for a distance of 5 km. For reference, the average fare in Delhi is pegged at Rs 109. (Image: Reuters)
Europe | Most expensive city: Venice — Cost of travel for 5 km Rs 1,899 (Image: Reuters)
2/11

Europe | Most expensive city: Venice — Cost of travel for 5 km Rs 1,899 (Image: Reuters)
Europe | Cheapest city: Moscow — Rs 178 (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Europe | Cheapest city: Moscow — Rs 178 (Image: Reuters)
North America | Most expensive city: Miami — Rs 821 (Image: Reuters)
4/11

North America | Most expensive city: Miami — Rs 821 (Image: Reuters)
North America | Cheapest city: Toronto — Rs 644 (Image: Reuters)
5/11

North America | Cheapest city: Toronto — Rs 644 (Image: Reuters)
Other parts of America | Most expensive city: Honolulu — Rs 902 (Image: Reuters)
6/11

Other parts of America | Most expensive city: Honolulu — Rs 902 (Image: Reuters)
Other parts of America | Cheapest city: Mexico City — Rs 125 (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Other parts of America | Cheapest city: Mexico City — Rs 125 (Image: Reuters)
Asia | Most expensive city: Tokyo — Rs 1,518 (Image: Reuters)
8/11

Asia | Most expensive city: Tokyo — Rs 1,518 (Image: Reuters)
Asia | Cheapest city: Bangkok — Rs 135 (Image: Reuters)
9/11

Asia | Cheapest city: Bangkok — Rs 135 (Image: Reuters)
Other cities | Most expensive city: Beau Bassin — Rs 1,183 (Image: Reuters)
10/11

Other cities | Most expensive city: Beau Bassin — Rs 1,183 (Image: Reuters)
Other cities | Cheapest city: Cairo — Rs 56 (Image: Reuters) Source : Mint
11/11

Other cities | Cheapest city: Cairo — Rs 56 (Image: Reuters) Source : Mint
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 08:09 pm

tags #Business #Slideshow #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.