Looking to travel abroad? Here are the most expensive and cheapest taxi fares by region

After food and lodging, transportation costs in and around a city is the next fundamental cost to be planned to ensure a smooth travelling experience. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 While people do set out to travel around the world to discover new sights, sounds and even themselves, day-to-day costs do need to be mapped out to ensure a smooth travelling experience. After food and lodging, transportation in and around a city is the next fundamental cost to be planned out. Below is a list of the most expensive and cheapest taxi fares in a region, pegged at a base fare for a distance of 5 km. For reference, the average fare in Delhi is pegged at Rs 109. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Europe | Most expensive city: Venice — Cost of travel for 5 km Rs 1,899 (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Europe | Cheapest city: Moscow — Rs 178 (Image: Reuters) 4/11 North America | Most expensive city: Miami — Rs 821 (Image: Reuters) 5/11 North America | Cheapest city: Toronto — Rs 644 (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Other parts of America | Most expensive city: Honolulu — Rs 902 (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Other parts of America | Cheapest city: Mexico City — Rs 125 (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Asia | Most expensive city: Tokyo — Rs 1,518 (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Asia | Cheapest city: Bangkok — Rs 135 (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Other cities | Most expensive city: Beau Bassin — Rs 1,183 (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Other cities | Cheapest city: Cairo — Rs 56 (Image: Reuters) Source : Mint First Published on Jul 27, 2018 08:09 pm