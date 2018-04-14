App
Apr 14, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Looking to join one of the top tech companies in India? Here's the list

Take a look at CNBC's ranking of the 10 best tech companies to work for in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
10. Cognizant Technology Solutions | Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangalore, Mumbai and Pune (Photo: Reuters)
10. Cognizant Technology Solutions | Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangalore, Mumbai and Pune (Photo: Reuters)

9. HP | Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Udham Singh Nagar | Pictured here is The entrance to a Hewlett-Packard Co. office complex in Rancho Bernardo, California (Photo: Reuters)
9. HP | Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Udham Singh Nagar | Pictured here is The entrance to a Hewlett-Packard Co. office complex in Rancho Bernardo, California (Photo: Reuters)

8. SAP | Offices: Bangalore, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi | Pictured here is the SAP logo on their office building in Bengaluru (Photo: Reuters)
8. SAP | Offices: Bangalore, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi | Pictured here is the SAP logo on their office building in Bengaluru (Photo: Reuters)
7. Microsoft | Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune | Pictured here is their office in Hyderabad (Photo: Reuters)
7. Microsoft | Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune | Pictured here is their office in Hyderabad (Photo: Reuters)

6. Cisco | Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Colombo, Kolkata, Gurugam, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune | (Photo: Reuters)
6. Cisco | Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Colombo, Kolkata, Gurugam, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune | (Photo: Reuters)

5. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad (Photo: Reuters)
5. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad (Photo: Reuters)
4. IBM | Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi | Pictured here is former President and CEO Samuel Palmisano (Photo: Reuters)
4. IBM | Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi | Pictured here is former President and CEO Samuel Palmisano (Photo: Reuters)

3. Intel | Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune and Secunderabad | Pictured here is the Intel logo on their office building in San Diego, California (Photo: Reuters)
3. Intel | Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune and Secunderabad | Pictured here is the Intel logo on their office building in San Diego, California (Photo: Reuters)
2. Amazon | Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)
2. Amazon | Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)
1. Google | Offices: Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Hyderabad (Photo: Reuters)
1. Google | Offices: Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Hyderabad (Photo: Reuters)

