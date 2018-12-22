Looking to go gung-ho entrepreneur? Learn from the most innovative startups of 2018

These startups continue to identify new markets, new frontiers and plug-in solutions in a unique way Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Year after year, the startup ecosystem in India continues to surprise and excite all its stakeholders, from venture capitalists to the techies who work for them. These startups continue to identify new markets, new frontiers and plug-in solutions in a unique way. Here are some of the most innovative we have seen in 2018: 2/10 Engineer.ai | Launched in June 2018, with an aim for everyone to build an idea without learning to code, Engineer.ai is a human-assisted artificial intelligence platform whose 'Builder' solution allows people — even those without technical skills — to get customised apps built for Android, iOS and other platforms. Engineer.ai has bootstrapped to $24 million in revenue, and is set to cross the $100 million revenue mark before the end of 2020. (Image: Twitter) 3/10 Exseed Space | Founded in 2017 by Kris Nair and Asshar Farhan, Exseed Space is working towards setting up India’s first contract satellite manufacturing facility. Once operational, the facility will cater to the growing global demands of manufacturing Cubesats, Nano-sats and Micro-sats. It recently had one of its satellites launched with Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9, and was called ExseedSat-1. (Image: Twitter) 4/10 Kite | Co-founded by Priyanka Kanwar, Kite helps small and medium-sized businesses and its employees with modern digital banking platform where the businesses can control their employees' spending, track their costs, hand out rewards and others. It uses its technology packaged in smart corporate cards, giving accurate and real-time data on every transaction by any employee. 5/10 Innefu | Founded in 2010 by IT engineers Tarun Wig and Abhishek Sharma, Innefu is a startup which develops cybersecurity solutions using artificial intelligence. Its products' use of facial recognition in real time has been of immense help to police in their efforts to nab culprits. Innefu’s 'Prophecy Vision' was also used by the Delhi Police to identify 3,000 missing children. (Image: Twitter) 6/10 Rivigo | The Gurugram-based startup attained near-unicorn status when it raised $50 million at a valuation of $945 million. With a global headcount of 3,700, the logistics company has a unique driver relay model that reduces turnaround time, with marquee clients such as Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Marks&Spencer, and a freight e-marketplace that's already India's biggest. (Image: Facebook) 7/10 ToneTag | Founded by Kumar Abhishek in September 2013, the Bangalore-based startup is a sound-wave communication technology platform which enables payments and close proximity customer engagement services on any device, independent of the instrument or the infrastructure. (Image: Twitter) 8/10 Cure.Fit | With a global headcount of 120, the Bengaluru-based wellness startup has raised $120 million from existing investors and acquired premium gym chain Fitness First in a deal worth $30-35 million. The company has four offerings: no-equipment gyms, health food, yoga and meditation centres, as well as primary care. (Image: Twitter) 9/10 Dream 11 | The startup offers a fantasy sports platform over games like football,cricket, kabaddi etc where players can make virtual teams of real-life players that play matches based on the players’ actual statistical performances. Founded by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, the startup has close to $100 million worth of funding by investors such as Tencent, Kalaari Capital, Multiples Equity. (Image: Facebook) 10/10 Dunzo.in | Bengaluru-based Dunzo operates as a concierge service, and has the distinction of being Google's first direct startup investment in India. It is fast becoming a verb in Bengaluru, with people “dunzoing” everything from buying groceries to picking up laundry and arranging last-minute gifts. The startup currently has a global headcount of 160. (Image: Facebook) First Published on Dec 22, 2018 08:32 am