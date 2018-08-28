Want to become the CEO of a top company? These factors will boost your chances

In the corporate world, becoming the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a major multinational corporation is akin to becoming the leader of a powerful country. It is a position of power that only a handful of people get the privilege of occupying. At times thousands or even millions can be directly or indirectly affected by decisions taken by CEOs. Given the cyclical nature of global economy, there are high chances that a CEO could be put through a ring of fire at least once in his/her career, this is something that board members think of hard and long, before deciding on who would cut the muster. Here are some things common among CEOs that could significantly turn the odds in one’s favour of bagging the coveted corner office. (Image: Reuters)