Looking for local supplier-based EV system in India to offer vehicles at lower prices, says Renault

French auto major Renault is looking for a local supplier-based electric vehicle system in India, which will help them offer vehicles at affordable prices, according to a senior company official. Renault does not want to burden the customer with huge costs, generally associated with an Electric Vehicle (EV), the official said, adding that it is focusing on the mass market, with an eye on the middle and upper-middle classes.

"We need a lot of local suppliers for EVs because we want to go for a local supplier-based system. So, the cost of acquisition (for a buyer) becomes competitive," Venkatram Mamillapalle, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Renault India Operations, told