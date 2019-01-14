Looking for a job? Amazon to hire 1,300 in India, highest in Pacific-Asia

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon has 1,300 job openings in India, the highest in Asia-Pacific, which indicates the company's optimistic outlook about the country, despite new government policies that may hurt its business, The Times of India reported.

Vacancies in various departments and roles in India are thrice the number in China where there are 467 openings. Outside of Asia-Pacific, excluding the US, only Germany has such a big number of positions vacant. Japan has 381 jobs, Australia 250 and Singapore 174.

Amazon wants to expand its businesses other than e-commerce and cloud services into India, including payments, content, voice assistant, retail and customer services. The company employed nearly 60,000 people in India at the end of December 2018. Most new employees will be hired from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

This hiring exercise can be used by Amazon to make its case stronger in the ongoing policy deliberation with the government. The Centre's new norms in the e-commerce sector and foreign direct investment (FDI) released in December 2018 could force Amazon to alter its business model. The new rules will be effective from next month, in which e-commerce platforms will have little control over the vendors they are in business with.

India is an important talent location for the company as teams here develop efficient solutions for Amazon's businesses that are applied to operations worldwide, a company spokesperson said. "With our constant growth, we are always looking for exceptional talent across levels in areas of software development, product and marketing, machine learning and many positions in other departments. We have created thousands of skilled and semi-skilled jobs in India over the past decade," the person added.