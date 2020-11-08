172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|looking-at-sustaining-growth-through-pandemic-cipla-6088241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Looking at sustaining growth through pandemic: Cipla

Quality and compliance will be another key priority of the company for the coming quarters.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharma major Cipla is looking at sustaining growth through the pandemic and has decided certain priorities for the coming quarters, including digital adoption and profitable growth, according to the latest investor presentation of the company.

The drug firm has earmarked digital adoption and resilient operations as first of the key priorities for the coming quarters to achieve sustained growth, it added.

The company is adopting digital transformation for patient and channel connect to expand access and leverage demand patterns, and is also proactively de-risking the business by diversifying sources for critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and key starting materials (KSMs), and maintaining adequate inventory levels, Cipla said.

Close

The second priority for the coming quarters is on driving profitable growth.

related news

For this, the company is aiming at driving market-beating growth and scaling in India across its three businesses, the presentation said.

In South Africa, the company plans to continue market out-performance in the private market and over-the-counter (OTC) portfolio with new launch momentum.

In the US, it intends to drive share and focus on maximising value opportunity in complex generics, it added. In the coming quarters, the company will continue to focus on expanding its global respiratory franchise.

In the emerging markets, it would focus on growth through organic launches and partnerships to augment generic and biosimilar footprint, Cipla said.

In the coming quarters, the company will continue to focus on expanding its global respiratory franchise.

In the emerging markets, it would focus on growth through organic launches and partnerships to augment generic and biosimilar footprint, Cipla said.

Quality and compliance will be another key priority of the company for the coming quarters.

Under this, the company will continue to engage with the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to comprehensively address observations in Goa, it added.

The company will also continue to operate its facilities globally with the highest level of compliance and control, it said.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Business #Cipla #Companies #Health

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.