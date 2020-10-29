Looking at re-pricing of protection products, says SBI Life’s Mahesh Kumar Sharma

Prices will be competitive and should come in this quarter, Mahesh Kumar Sharma - CEO & MD of SBI Life said.
SBI Life is looking at re-pricing of the protection products, company CEO and MD Mahesh Kumar Sharma told CNBC-TV18 on October 29.
“Margins have increased from 18.1 percent to 18.8 percent. We have seen growth in the demand for insurance products. We will ensure that going forward we have a good growth in value of new business (VoNB) margins,” he added.Source: CNBC-TV18