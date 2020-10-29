Looking at re-pricing of protection products, says SBI Life’s Mahesh Kumar Sharma

SBI Life is looking at re-pricing of the protection products, company CEO and MD Mahesh Kumar Sharma told CNBC-TV18 on October 29.

“Prices will be competitive and should come in this quarter,” he said.



#2QWithCNBCTV18 | SBI Life's earnings were mostly in-line with expectations. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD & CEO tells @latha_venkatesh, @_soniashenoy that they will have a sustained growth in VNB margins & that trends suggest that they will achieve positive growth@SBILife pic.twitter.com/toNGac8bVv

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) October 29, 2020

The company’s Q2FY21 results were mostly in-line with expectations, Sharma said, adding that they will have sustained growth in VNB margins and that trends suggest they will achieve positive growth.

“Margins have increased from 18.1 percent to 18.8 percent. We have seen growth in the demand for insurance products. We will ensure that going forward we have a good growth in value of new business (VoNB) margins,” he added.