App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Look forward to continuing partnership with Indian stakeholders: Huawei

Huawei has been ranked the sixth most innovative technology company in the world by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), it said in a statement, adding that it has been collaborating with Indian entities to innovate for the country.

PTI

Chinese telecom gear major Huawei Technologies on Wednesday said it has been operating in India since the last 20 years and looks forward to continuing this partnership for creating greater value.

Huawei has been ranked the sixth most innovative technology company in the world by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), it said in a statement, adding that it has been collaborating with Indian entities to innovate for the country.

"As a 20 year partner to India's digital journey, Huawei has collaborated with local stakeholders to innovate in and for India, making the networks and enterprises future-ready.

Close

"We look forward to continuing this partnership for creating greater value as India moves to realise its digital and economic goals," Huawei India CEO David Li said.

related news

The comments come against the backdrop of calls to boycott Chinese firms following border clashes between India and China in Ladakh.

Elaborating on its innovation ranking, Huawei said US-based BCG has ranked it after Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Samsung in the list of 50 most innovative companies of 2020.

"We are entering an intelligent, connected era. We are right now at the threshold of an enormous opportunity which can be realised only on a foundation of strong innovation," Li said.

BCG's ranking is based on a survey of 2,500 global innovation executives who were polled from August 2019 through October 2019.

Alibaba, IBM and Facebook follow Huawei in the top-10 list.

Apple jumped two positions to the top rank, replacing Alphabet which owns internet major Google. Huawei jumped 42 positions to the sixth spot.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 07:01 am

tags #Business #Companies #Huawei #stakeholders #Telecom

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With over 70,000 COVID-19 cases, Delhi surpasses Mumbai's tally

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With over 70,000 COVID-19 cases, Delhi surpasses Mumbai's tally

US group raises pricing recommendation for Gilead's remdesivir in COVID-19

US group raises pricing recommendation for Gilead's remdesivir in COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.