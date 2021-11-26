Look for leaders with humility and flexibility: Nisaba Godrej

Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Organisations may look for leaders who have empathy, humility and flexibility, and they should be comfortable with the digital world, said Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the CII HR Conclave, she said: “If your heart is in the right place, you will surely get leaders with empathy, humility and flexibility”.

"These are the leaders who will define and shape the future of your organisation. They must be young and be comfortable with the digital world. Design your leadership plans with people in their 20s," said Godrej.

She said it is vital to keep in mind what your purpose is. “Do people who work with you understand that clearly? Do they feel connected?”

The sensitivity of leaders during this pandemic and the ability to set the tone, and make sure they are learning how to lead from the frontline is very important, she added.

It is important to have human touch, and “leaders must create a model that blends business interests with social justice”, she said during a fireside chat with Sanjay Behl, Chairman, CII National Committee on Leadership and HR.

Recalling the 125-year-old legacy of the Godrej Group, she said: "We grew from a crisis. This was when the Swadeshi Movement was in full swing." The Group was committed to this cause and ploughed back its profits to this movement, she added.

She said the pandemic has taught not to copy and paste from western prototypes. Reflecting on the impact of the pandemic, Godrej said: "We must look at the social and economic aspects together. Companies need to be sensitive on this front. We need to strike the right balance between our kirana stores and managing our P&Ls."