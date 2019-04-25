Lok Sabha polls | The battle for Jharkhand: Will Congress-JMM-JVM trump BJP?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) is facing stiff challenge from the Opposition alliance in the Lok Sabha election.

Jharkhand has a total of 14 parliamentary seats, of which the BJP had won 12 in 2014. The AJSU had fought separately in nine seats and failed to win any.

The remaining two seats were won by Congress ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Congress itself failed to win a single seat.

BJP had also won the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election, held months after the general election. Therefore, the saffron party is facing double anti-incumbency in the state.

In 2009, the BJP had won eight seats while JMM and Congress won two and one seat, respectively. Two Independents won the remaining two seats.

Now, the Congress-JMM have come together and taken the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) on board. The alliance is hoping to consolidate the anti-incumbency votes.

Opinion polls conducted prior to the first phase of polling predict that the NDA is likely to win 9-11 seats while the UPA will marginally increase its tally to 3-5.

The Republic TV-CVoter opinion survey from January suggest that the combined vote share of Congress and JMM would be around 46.5 percent while that of the NDA would be 41.9 percent. The JVM, which has since joined the UPA, was projected to have a significant vote share of 10.1 percent.

If these trends were to hold, the combined UPA vote share could significantly damage NDA’s electoral performance in the state.

According to the survey, this vote share converted to eight seats for the UPA, five seats for the NDA and one for JVM.