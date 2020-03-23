Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without discussion

The Union government said it was an "extraordinary situation", a reference to the coronavirus pandemic, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the bill for passage.
Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2020 without discussion on Monday.
The House negated amendments moved by Opposition members.
Parliament is likely to be adjourned sine die on Monday.
First Published on Mar 23, 2020 03:13 pm