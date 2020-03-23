App
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill without discussion

The Union government said it was an "extraordinary situation", a reference to the coronavirus pandemic, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the bill for passage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2020 without discussion on Monday.

The Union government said it was an "extraordinary situation", a reference to the coronavirus pandemic, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the bill for passage.

The House negated amendments moved by Opposition members.

Parliament is likely to be adjourned sine die on Monday.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Finance Bill #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

