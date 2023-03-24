 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Lok Sabha passes finance bill 2023 amid din. Here are the highlights

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

As per amendments to the Finance Bill, STT on the sale of options has been hiked to Rs 2,100 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore against an earlier levy of Rs 1,700, which amounts to a 23.5 percent hike

The Lok Sabha on March 24 passed the Finance Bill 2023 with amendments even as the Opposition continued to press for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation against the Adani group.

The Finance Bill, which contains proposals related to taxation and government spending, was passed with several amendments. Besides, 20 more sections were added to the Bill.

While the House was taking up the Bill, several opposition members were in the well raising slogans and holding placards demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the power-to-port conglomerate after a US-based short-seller accused the group companies of stock manipulation, a charge denied by the Adani group. As sloganeering continued, the proceedings were adjourned till March 27.

Key amendments in the Finance Bill 2023-24