Lok Sabha passes budget for Union Territory of J&K amid ruckus over JPC demand

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

As soon as the House met again at 2 pm after an adjournment, Rajindra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, asked BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma to initiate the discussion on the budget for the Union Territory, which is under central rule at present.

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Rs 1.185 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2023-24 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, amid ruckus by the Opposition over a demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

Sharma spoke for a minute after which the process to pass the budget was initiated. The budget for Jammu and Kashmir was passed by a voice vote amid din.

Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, Pankaj Chaudhary, moved the proposals related to the Union Territory's budget on behalf of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.