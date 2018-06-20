Lohia Auto Industries forays into Nepal market

Lohia Auto Industries today said it has forayed into international markets with the launch of a petrol-powered three-wheeler in Nepal. "We have started with Nepal internationally and also launched a petrol vehicle for the first time," Lohia Auto Industries CEO Ayush Lohia said in a statement.

The company also plans to enter South East Asia and neighbouring countries as these are emerging markets with lots of potential, he added.

Lohia Auto has appointed a distributor in Nepal for further expansion of dealer network in the country.

Three-wheeler industry in Nepal is estimated to be 2,500 units per annum.

"We plan to sell 600 units within the first year. To achieve this figure, our aim is to appoint 10 dealers in next one year," Lohia said.

The company will soon start exports to other countries in South East Asia and neighbouring countries, he added.