Logistics start-up Porter violates rules, Karnataka transport department books drivers

Porter (representational picture)

The Karnataka transport department has said that logistics start-up Porter has violated rules and cases are being registered.

Karnataka Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement-South) C Mallikarjun told Moneycontrol that they are now registering cases against Porter and drivers operating on the platform.

"Porter is operating without obtaining a goods carriage permit from the department and is also displaying advertisements on their vehicles without proper permission," he said.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Porter and the story will be updated when the company responds.

Section 93 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, says that no person shall engage himself as an agent in the business of collecting, forwarding, or distributing goods carried by goods carriages unless he has obtained a licence from the appropriate authority and adheres to the conditions prescribed by the state government.

"In the past week alone, we have booked more than 100 cases against Porter drivers in Bengaluru. I've also instructed the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Central (HSR Layout) to issue a notice to Porter since it falls under their jurisdiction," Mallikarjun said.

"We are taking action against drivers as they are putting the company's advertisements on their vehicles. A fine of Rs 5,000 each is being imposed on such drivers."

He added that Porter can apply for the permit from the department to operate in the city. "We decided to take action due to complaints we've received from drivers," the official added.

Porter's fleet can be broadly categorised into two groups: vehicles with permission and advertisements displayed (20-25 percent), and those without any advertisements (75-80 percent). Among the first category, a smaller subset of vehicles is running ads without valid licences, resulting in traffic violations.

The company is working on obtaining valid licences covering all vehicles in the first category. However, if they face legal challenges, they might cease advertising on vehicles operating in Karnataka entirely, individuals familiar with the company's plans told Moneycontrol.

"We have reported these violations to transport department officials. They are operating without any permits and are displaying advertisements on vehicles, which only Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, among other state-run transport agencies are authorised to do. Porter is now purchasing its own vehicles and hiring drivers so the drivers of the attached vehicles are not getting enough duties," leader of drivers’ union at Karnataka Rajya Chalakara Parishath, K Somashekar, told Moneycontrol.

The Karnataka transport department has locked horns with aggregators providing passenger services such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido. Mallikarjun said that they will also initiate action against QuickRide for operating without obtaining a licence from the department.