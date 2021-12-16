MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Logistics firm Enmovil raises Rs 10 crore from Anicut Angel Fund

The new capital will be used for boosting innovation to deliver advanced technology solutions for field and yard logistics.

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 10:17 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

Enmovil Solutions, the Hyderabad based logistics tech start-up, has raised Rs 10 crore in pre-Series-A funding round, led by Anicut Angel Fund, KCT Group, Blackbird Investments and RB Investments. The new capital will be used for boosting innovation to deliver advanced technology solutions for field and yard logistics, the Hyderabad start-up said.

In the seed funding round, Enmovil had raised Rs 3 crore from Emergent Ventures, the start-up said in a statement on Thursday. Founded in 2015 by Ravi Bulusu, Nanda Kishore and Venkat Moganty, Enmovil delivers an original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-centric multi-modal logistics technology platform optimising end-to-end operations for field and yard logistics using machine learning-driven algorithms.

ALSO READ: Anchorage Digital raises $350 million in latest funding round, led by KKR

The start-up boasts of Hindustan Petroleum, Maruti Suzuki and Hero Motorcorp, among other large corporates, in its client list who uses its hardware and software solutions to optimise their end-to-end logistics, Ravi Bulusu, co-founder and managing director of Enmovil said. Bulusu added that the OEM logistics is a $40-billion opportunity, most of which is now untapped.

 
PTI
Tags: #Anicut Angel Fund #Enmovil Solutions #Startup Funding
first published: Dec 16, 2021 10:17 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.