Lodha Group to buy back $65-mn bond

The Lodha Group has announced a USD 65-million buyback of bonds issued by one of its subsidiaries due in 2020 to help reduce debt.

The buyback will be a fifth of the overall outstanding of the 2020 bonds issued by the Mauritius-based Lodha Developers International an official statement said on Tuesday.

The company has entered into arrangements with JP Morgan Securities to commence the bond buy-back programme for repurchasing on its behalf, it said.