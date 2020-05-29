App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Locust swarms a risk to airline operations, says DGCA

The industry regulator has advised airlines to avoid flights through locusts swarms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Highlighting the danger posed by  locusts on airline operations, especially while taking off and landing, the DGCA has said flights should be avoided through any known locust swarms.

"Generally, locusts are found in lower levels and therefore pose a threat to aircraft in the critical landing and take off phase of the flight. Almost all air intake ports of the aircraft will be prone to ingestion in large numbers, if the aircraft flies through a swarm," the DGCA said in a circular on May 29.

DGCA said engine inlet and air conditioning pack inlet may get blocked.

Close

In Pics | Explained: What are locusts and why are they bad news?

related news

"Blocked pilot and static sources lead to erroneous instrument indications, especially unreliable air speed and altimeter indications," it added.

The circular comes even as locusts have invaded several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. Both Delhi and Mumbai, home to two of the busiest airports in the country, have been on alert.

Favourable aspect

The only favourable aspect of the locusts invasions, the regulator noted, is that the insects do not fly at night, 'thus providing better opportunity to sigh and avoid them" during the day.

The DGCA advised pilots against using the wiper to remove locusts from the wind shield, as it may cause the smear to spread even more.

"Being a day time phenomenon, the pilot is also expected to keep a keen eye for any such observations...also required to share information of locust swarm location if they have sighted any during the flight," it said.

It asked the air traffic controller to share the information on locusts presence.

The regulator has also asked pilots to make entry in the pilots defect log, if they fly through locusts swarms. "The engineering crew should  conduct checks as mandated prior to release of aircraft for next flight," it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #airlines #Business #Companies #locusts

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.