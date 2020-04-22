App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown impact | India faces shortage of storage space for fuel: Report

India is the world's third-biggest oil consumer and has a fuel storage capacity of about 85 million barrels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With oil prices hitting new lows, India's fuel refiners may soon run out of space to store its fuel.

A Bloomberg report citing sources said refiners in the country may have used up nearly 95 percent of its oil storage space.

India is the world's third-biggest oil consumer and has a fuel storage capacity of about 85 million barrels. At present, the report noted that even the 66,000 petrol pumps in the country are facing storage woes.

Close

This has come at a time when the country is under lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Travel restrictions have been imposed across India in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, which has, in turn, led to a drop in fuel demand.

Over 60 percent drop in consumption of fuel has been noted in the first half of April, the report said.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India

