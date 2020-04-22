Lockdown impact | India faces shortage of storage space for fuel: Report

With oil prices hitting new lows, India's fuel refiners may soon run out of space to store its fuel.

A Bloomberg report citing sources said refiners in the country may have used up nearly 95 percent of its oil storage space.

India is the world's third-biggest oil consumer and has a fuel storage capacity of about 85 million barrels. At present, the report noted that even the 66,000 petrol pumps in the country are facing storage woes.

This has come at a time when the country is under lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Travel restrictions have been imposed across India in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, which has, in turn, led to a drop in fuel demand.

Over 60 percent drop in consumption of fuel has been noted in the first half of April, the report said.

