App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lockdown extension right move, adverse impact on EV sector in next 1-2 months: SMEV

Describing the situation as a testing time for the EV industry, SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill said it is also time for its members to conserve cash, take care of workmen and utilise this time to plan ahead.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Tuesday said extension of the lockdown is the right move although there will be certainly an adverse impact on the operations of its members for the next 1-2 months.

Describing the situation as a testing time for the EV industry, SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill said it is also time for its members to conserve cash, take care of workmen and utilise this time to plan ahead.

"Looking at the current situation in the country, the extension of the lockdown is the right move. Though there will be certainly an adverse impact on the operations for the next 1-2 months, I believe that we will be able to save lives of thousands and emerge as a healthier nation," Gill said in a statement.

Close

He further said,"this is the testing time for the EV industry which is at nascent stage and I appeal to all the stakeholders to conserve cash, take care of our workmen and utilize this time to plan ahead."

related news

Gill expressed confidence that "the industry will be able to spring back into action to recover the losses due to this shutdown".

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi anounced extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3 with an aim to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Lockdown Extended Till May 3; Restrictions May Be Eased In Some Areas After April 20

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #EV sector #Narendra Modi #SMEV

most popular

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.