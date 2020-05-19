App
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 4.0 | Maruti Suzuki says 1,350 showrooms and over 2,100 workshops operational

Partho Banerjee, executive director at Maruti Suzuki said only 50 percent of the company's workshops are operational.

Maruti Suzuki India said that 1,350 of its showrooms and over 2,100 workshops are operating across the country.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Partho Banerjee, executive director at Maruti Suzuki said only 50 percent of the company's workshops are operational, and approval is awaited to reopen more workshops.

The company is servicing 20,000 cars per day, as against 50,000 prior to the lockdown, he added.

Maruti Suzuki has extended warranty on 9 lakh vehicles, offering free servicing as well, Banerjee told CNBC-TV18.

Banerjee added that the company expects staffing issues due to workers migrating to villages.

Factories, workshops, and showrooms of automobile manufacturers have been shuttered due to the nationwide lockdown, with some resuming operations after restrictions have been eased.



First Published on May 19, 2020 08:53 am

tags #coronavirus #Maruti Suzuki

