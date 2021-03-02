Locate nearby COVID-19 vaccination centres: MapMyIndia integrates with CoWin

As Phase-2 of India's vaccination drive began on March 1, MapmyIndia has enabled maps and nearby search features as a part of its mobile application and official website to help people find coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.

The government has also integrated these features into the official CoWin application, its official coronavirus vaccination registration portal to guide the people and connect them to their nearby vaccination centres.

Also Read: COVID vaccination drive | How to register for a jab



Download mapmyindia.com/move app or visit maps.mapmyindia.com or cowin.gov.in

In the search box, press current location or enter your address or place name or eLoc of interest. eLoc is the 6-character digital address for any place across India, a precise pin code representing the doorstep of any place (more information at mapmyindia.com/eloc)

Click search / vaccination centres. You will see the nearest vaccination centres to you or the location of your interest.

Click on Get Directions to further get exact turn by turn directions and real-time navigation (based on live traffic congestion and road safety hazards) to that vaccine centre.



"This represents the best of AtmaNirbhar Bharat - a partnership between indigineous public and private sector organisations - to leverage world-class, indigenous technologies to enable Ease of Living and enhance efficiencies for the country," Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia said in a press release.

After the vaccination drive to inoculate the frontline workers and health workers in Phase-1, the government has extended the eligibility to citizens above the age of 60 years along with people over 45 with comorbidities such as cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, hypertension, disabilities, cancer and AIDS in Phase-2.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Any person falling in the eligibility criteria can register on cowin.gov.in to register and book a slot for the vaccination shot.

“In the fight against COVID, each one of us has a role to play. Since the pandemic entered India, MapmyIndia took upon the task of real-time geospatially mapping all corona related places - testing, treatment and isolation centres as well as containment zones. To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia’s maps," Verma added.