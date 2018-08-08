App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Local court summons ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar after branch manager fails to turn up

The court found that prima facie offences under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code are made out in the matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A court today issued summons to ICICI bank's Managing Director Chanda Kochhar and others in connection with a case involving a joint account, after the manager of the branch concerned did not appear before it. Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Prakash Singh fixed August 16 for their appearance.

The court further issued a bailable warrant against branch manager Rubi Agrawal of  ICICI bank's Gomtinagar branch because she did not turn up in the court despite service of summons.

The court passed the orders on a complaint of a local lawyer Raje  Bhasin.

The lawyer said that he had a joint account in the bank along with his mother, who died on April 11 last year.

Bhasin said the bank seized the account and did not allow him to withdraw the money from the account.

The court found that prima facie offences under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code are made out in the matter.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #Business #Chanda Kochhar #ICICI Bank #Trending News

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.