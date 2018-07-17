App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Local beverage firms in the net for evading GST

Some local beverage firms have been adding less than 10 percent fruit juice content to their products, but are still selling product with 12 percent GST instead of 40 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Local beverage companies are facing the heat from authorities for allegedly not adding the required quantity of fruit juice into products and still claiming benefits of lower Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a report by The Times of India.

Fruit-based beverages that have more than 10 percent fruit juice fall under the 12 percent GST slab. A fizzy drink without any fruit juice content, which are categorised as a sin goods, falls under the 40 percent GST slab.

According to the report, some local beverage companies have been adding less than 10 percent fruit juice content to their products, but are still getting the benefit of selling the product with lower GST of 12 percent.

Various beverage firms have been trying to add fruit juice content to their fizzy drinks. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had insisted that soft drink companies should include 5 percent fruit juices produced by the country’s farmers.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 11:48 am

tags #Business #Economy #GST

