App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Loans to weaker sections rise in April; NBFCs, retail trade too see higher disbursements

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and retail trade were some of the other categories that saw an increase in the amount of loans issued in April.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 outbreak, more loans were granted to the poor than to large corporations in April.

During this period, loans to economically weaker sections was almost 40 percent higher than loans to companies, The Economic Times reported, citing data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on sectoral deployment of bank credit.

Credit worth Rs 12,381 crore was granted to economically weaker sections under 'priority sector' in April, higher than the Rs 8,846 crore issued to large companies.

Close

Overall gross bank credit contracted by Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April from the previous month.

related news

In March, the government had announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package to provide assistance to the poor during the lockdown. This could be one possible reason for the higher credit given to economically weaker sections.

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and retail trade were some of the other categories that saw an increase in the amount of loans issued in April.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #banking #RBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Gilead's next step on coronavirus: inhaled remdesivir, other easier-to-use versions

Gilead's next step on coronavirus: inhaled remdesivir, other easier-to-use versions

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Lockdown derails livelihood, porters seek work and helping hand to put life back on track

Lockdown derails livelihood, porters seek work and helping hand to put life back on track

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.