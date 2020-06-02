Loans to weaker sections rise in April; NBFCs, retail trade too see higher disbursements

Amid the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 outbreak, more loans were granted to the poor than to large corporations in April.

During this period, loans to economically weaker sections was almost 40 percent higher than loans to companies, The Economic Times reported, citing data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on sectoral deployment of bank credit.

Credit worth Rs 12,381 crore was granted to economically weaker sections under 'priority sector' in April, higher than the Rs 8,846 crore issued to large companies.

Overall gross bank credit contracted by Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April from the previous month.

In March, the government had announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package to provide assistance to the poor during the lockdown. This could be one possible reason for the higher credit given to economically weaker sections.

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and retail trade were some of the other categories that saw an increase in the amount of loans issued in April.





