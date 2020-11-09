Loans to MSMEs: Paytm plans to disburse Rs 1,000 crore by March 21

Financial services platform Paytm aims to offer collateral-free loans of up to Rs 500,000 at a low-interest rate and unique daily EMI product customised for micro-merchants.

Under the 'Merchant Lending Program' in Paytm for Business app, the company continues to offer collateral-free loans. Its algorithm determines the credit-worthiness of the merchant based on his daily transactions and arrives at a pre-qualified loan offering.

There are no prepayment charges on these loans and loan repayment is primarily collected from the merchant’s daily settlement with Paytm. Paytm processed loans worth Rs 550 crore, benefiting more than one lakh merchant partners, in the last financial year.

From the loan application, approval to disbursal, Paytm has digitised the entire process with no additional documents required in partnership with NBFCs and banks.

Paytm All-in-One Android POS device was recently launched by the company that allows over 2 lakh MSMEs to accept all payment modes, including Paytm Wallet, all UPI-based apps, Debit & Credit Cards and ‘Cash’. For the kirana stores, the 'Paytm for Business' app has become growth enablers as it helps track settlements made to their bank accounts. Also, it helps them track payments instantly and navigate through past collections. Retailers in small cities and towns used this app efficiently and it is available in 10 regional languages.

"With our collateral-free instant loans, we are trying to help kirana stores & other small business owners who have been left behind by the traditional banking sector and do not have easy access to loans and credit. Going forward, we will especially focus on EDC merchants and provide higher loan amount based on their EDC transactions," Bhavesh Gupta, CEO - Paytm Lending, said.

Paytm gives instant credit to those who don't have access to loans from the banks due to lack of collateral or credit score.